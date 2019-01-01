ñol

Deutsche Telekom
(OTCQX:DTEGY)
20.68
0.36[1.77%]
At close: May 27
19.76
-0.9200[-4.45%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY), Dividends

Deutsche Telekom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Telekom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

May 24, 2012
Deutsche Telekom Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 1, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2012 and was $0.85

Q
How much per share is the next Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 1, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY)?
A

Deutsche Telekom has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) was $0.85 and was paid out next on June 1, 2012.

