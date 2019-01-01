Deutsche Telekom (OTC:DTEGY), Dividends

Deutsche Telekom issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deutsche Telekom generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 1, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2012 and was $0.85
There are no upcoming dividends for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.85 on June 1, 2012
Deutsche Telekom has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) was $0.85 and was paid out next on June 1, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.