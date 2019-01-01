DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DAVIDsTEA
The latest price target for DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) was reported by BMO Capital on June 12, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting DTEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) was provided by BMO Capital, and DAVIDsTEA maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DAVIDsTEA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DAVIDsTEA was filed on June 12, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 12, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.50. The current price DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) is trading at is $2.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
