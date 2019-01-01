DSS (AMEX:DSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$12.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DSS using advanced sorting and filters.
DSS Questions & Answers
When is DSS (AMEX:DSS) reporting earnings?
DSS (DSS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DSS (AMEX:DSS)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.60, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were DSS’s (AMEX:DSS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.