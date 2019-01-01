Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ:DSEY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diversey Hldgs
Diversey Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ: DSEY) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting DSEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.64% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diversey Hldgs (NASDAQ: DSEY) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Diversey Hldgs their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diversey Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diversey Hldgs was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diversey Hldgs (DSEY) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Diversey Hldgs (DSEY) is trading at is $10.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
