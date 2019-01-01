ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dole
(NYSE:DOLE)
10.38
-0.07[-0.67%]
At close: May 27
10.42
0.0400[0.39%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low10.12 - 10.56
52 Week High/Low9.7 - 17.66
Open / Close10.49 / 10.42
Float / Outstanding81.4M / 94.9M
Vol / Avg.776.6K / 622.3K
Mkt Cap984.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price12.13
Div / Yield0.32/3.07%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float81.4M

Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Dividends

Dole issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dole generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.32

Last Dividend

Mar 29

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dole Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dole (DOLE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dole (DOLE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dole ($DOLE) will be on July 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dole (DOLE) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dole (DOLE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dole (DOLE) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dole (NYSE:DOLE)?
A

The most current yield for Dole (DOLE) is 2.87% and is payable next on July 6, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.