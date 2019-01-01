ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dai Nippon Printing
(OTCPK:DNPLY)
11.66
0.20[1.75%]
At close: May 27
12.49
0.8300[7.12%]
After Hours: 4:11PM EDT
Day High/Low11.54 - 11.7
52 Week High/Low10.15 - 13.45
Open / Close11.54 / 11.66
Float / Outstanding- / 538.2M
Vol / Avg.20.4K / 45.5K
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E11.54
50d Avg. Price11.14
Div / Yield0.29/2.45%
Payout Ratio24.67
EPS65.65
Total Float-

Dai Nippon Printing (OTC:DNPLY), Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dai Nippon Printing generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dai Nippon Printing Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dai Nippon Printing.

Q
What date did I need to own Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY). The last dividend payout was on July 9, 2009 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on July 9, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY)?
A

The most current yield for Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 9, 2009

Browse dividends on all stocks.