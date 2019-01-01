DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DermTech missed estimated earnings by 13.48%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DermTech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.73 -0.64 -0.53 -0.42 EPS Actual -0.88 -0.68 -0.59 -0.55 Revenue Estimate 3.40M 3.41M 2.85M 2.11M Revenue Actual 3.17M 3.03M 3.12M 2.52M

