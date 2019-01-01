Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.800
Quarterly Revenue
$40.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$40.4M
Earnings History
Dorchester Minerals Questions & Answers
When is Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) reporting earnings?
Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Dorchester Minerals’s (NASDAQ:DMLP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
