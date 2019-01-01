ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kibush Capital
(OTCEM:DLCR)
0.0006
00
At close: May 26
0.003
0.0024[400.00%]
After Hours: 8:58AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding586.8M / 737.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6M
Mkt Cap442.3K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Kibush Capital (OTC:DLCR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kibush Capital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$49.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kibush Capital using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Kibush Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kibush Capital (OTCEM:DLCR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Kibush Capital

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kibush Capital (OTCEM:DLCR)?
A

There are no earnings for Kibush Capital

Q
What were Kibush Capital’s (OTCEM:DLCR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Kibush Capital

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.