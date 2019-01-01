QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
1M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
1.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
737.1M
Outstanding
Kibush Capital Corp is a mineral and natural resources exploration company. The firm is engaged in mineral exploration and timber logging through its subsidiary. It operates a timber logging and processing operation in Papua New Guinea and is also engaged in gold exploration in Papua New Guinea.

Analyst Ratings

Kibush Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kibush Capital (DLCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kibush Capital (OTCPK: DLCR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kibush Capital's (DLCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kibush Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Kibush Capital (DLCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kibush Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Kibush Capital (DLCR)?

A

The stock price for Kibush Capital (OTCPK: DLCR) is $0.002 last updated Today at 7:01:29 PM.

Q

Does Kibush Capital (DLCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kibush Capital.

Q

When is Kibush Capital (OTCPK:DLCR) reporting earnings?

A

Kibush Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kibush Capital (DLCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kibush Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Kibush Capital (DLCR) operate in?

A

Kibush Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.