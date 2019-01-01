QQQ
Range
27.7 - 29.18
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
28.28 - 47.05
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.84
P/E
6.83
EPS
1.05
Shares
528.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.5 million customers on this platform. Dish's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $22 billion in the process, and is now building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving about 9 million customers, as the entry point into the wireless retail market.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DISH Network Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DISH Network (DISH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DISH Network's (DISH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DISH Network (DISH) stock?

A

The latest price target for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting DISH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.58% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DISH Network (DISH)?

A

The stock price for DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) is $28.055 last updated Today at 6:52:22 PM.

Q

Does DISH Network (DISH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.

Q

When is DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) reporting earnings?

A

DISH Network’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is DISH Network (DISH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DISH Network.

Q

What sector and industry does DISH Network (DISH) operate in?

A

DISH Network is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.