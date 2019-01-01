ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Walt Disney
(NYSE:DIS)
109.33
3.72[3.52%]
At close: May 27
109.60
0.2700[0.25%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low106.53 - 109.37
52 Week High/Low99.47 - 187.58
Open / Close106.89 / 109.32
Float / Outstanding1.8B / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.13.7M / 12.7M
Mkt Cap199.1B
P/E73.86
50d Avg. Price121.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.26
Total Float1.8B

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Dividends

Walt Disney issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Walt Disney generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.18%

Annual Dividend

$1.76

Last Dividend

Dec 16, 2019
Walt Disney Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Walt Disney (DIS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walt Disney. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.88 on January 16, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Walt Disney (DIS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walt Disney (DIS). The last dividend payout was on January 16, 2020 and was $0.88

Q
How much per share is the next Walt Disney (DIS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Walt Disney (DIS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.88 on January 16, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)?
A

Walt Disney has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Walt Disney (DIS) was $0.88 and was paid out next on January 16, 2020.

