Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$207.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$207.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Donegal Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Donegal Gr Questions & Answers
When is Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB) reporting earnings?
Donegal Gr (DGICB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Donegal Gr’s (NASDAQ:DGICB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $183.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.