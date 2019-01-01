QQQ
Range
2.99 - 3.19
Vol / Avg.
49.5K/155.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.44 - 14.25
Mkt Cap
75.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 10:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:37AM
Digihost Technology Inc is a blockchain company focused on Bitcoin mining. The company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, NY, and is equipped with an 18.7 MVA 115,000-kilovolt ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

Analyst Ratings

Digihost Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digihost Technology (DGHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ: DGHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digihost Technology's (DGHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digihost Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Digihost Technology (DGHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digihost Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Digihost Technology (DGHI)?

A

The stock price for Digihost Technology (NASDAQ: DGHI) is $3 last updated Today at 6:37:30 PM.

Q

Does Digihost Technology (DGHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digihost Technology.

Q

When is Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) reporting earnings?

A

Digihost Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digihost Technology (DGHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digihost Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Digihost Technology (DGHI) operate in?

A

Digihost Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.