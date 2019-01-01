QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
0K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
8M
Outstanding
Bioscience Neutraceuticals Inc is engaged in seeking new business opportunities.

Bioscience Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bioscience (DEVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioscience (OTCEM: DEVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bioscience's (DEVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bioscience.

Q

What is the target price for Bioscience (DEVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bioscience

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioscience (DEVV)?

A

The stock price for Bioscience (OTCEM: DEVV) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 19:18:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioscience (DEVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioscience.

Q

When is Bioscience (OTCEM:DEVV) reporting earnings?

A

Bioscience does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bioscience (DEVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioscience (DEVV) operate in?

A

Bioscience is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.