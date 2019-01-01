Deutsche Boerse (OTC:DBOEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Deutsche Boerse using advanced sorting and filters.
Deutsche Boerse Questions & Answers
When is Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) reporting earnings?
Deutsche Boerse (DBOEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Deutsche Boerse’s (OTCPK:DBOEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $821.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.