Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 22, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2022 7:30pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Aveni bagged a new funding round
  • Uniswap has acquired NFT startup 
  • Better.com loses three more execs 
  • Truist opens innovation tech center (NYSE: TFC)
  • Sproutt intros SmartLife for Agents
  • Cleo adds $80M funds for new bot
  • Nubank hunts M&A LatAm bargain (NYSE: NU)
  • Portman has merged w/Compliancy
  • Credit Karma Money adds rewards
  • Nuula added lending tool to its app
  • Pagaya to complete SPAC merger
  • Castler bags $1M in funding round
  • Enfuce is buckling up w/Konsentus
  • Beyond Capital leads XENO’s seed
  • Visa teams w/LatAm fintech players (NYSE: V)
  • Recognise taps Deutsche Bank vet
  • Revolut launches app in new areas
  • ChainUp, Bedrock start partnership
  • RBC joins open innovation network (NYSE: RY)
  • PXP Financial, DaoPay teaming up
  • FinBox raises $15M to expand B2B
  • FBN Bank live with Planixs module
  • RecognID entered Global KYC mkt
  • Openly bagged $75M in a Series C
  • Africa-focused Fido is raising $30M
  • Formance raises $3M for payments
  • TD open sources equity resources (NYSE: TD)
  • Third Coast picking Treasury Prime
  • Permission.io appoints ex-FB head
  • Trading on rates with DeFi platform
  • OppFi has upped its credit facilities (NYSE: OPFI)

