Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 22, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Equiti announces +80 new cryptos

TT has joined FIA Tech’s Databank

FTX has acquired Embed Clearing

Huobi secures new global licenses

Douugh announcing a beta launch

Instinet added investment platform

Deutsche Börse to add crypto feed (OTC: DBOEY)

LedgerEdge deployed on OpenFin

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Aveni bagged a new funding round

Uniswap has acquired NFT startup

Better.com loses three more execs

Truist opens innovation tech center (NYSE: TFC)

Sproutt intros SmartLife for Agents

Cleo adds $80M funds for new bot

Nubank hunts M&A LatAm bargain (NYSE: NU)

Portman has merged w/Compliancy

Credit Karma Money adds rewards

Nuula added lending tool to its app

Pagaya to complete SPAC merger

Castler bags $1M in funding round

Enfuce is buckling up w/Konsentus

Beyond Capital leads XENO’s seed

Visa teams w/LatAm fintech players (NYSE: V)

Recognise taps Deutsche Bank vet

Revolut launches app in new areas

ChainUp, Bedrock start partnership

RBC joins open innovation network (NYSE: RY)

PXP Financial, DaoPay teaming up

FinBox raises $15M to expand B2B

FBN Bank live with Planixs module

RecognID entered Global KYC mkt

Openly bagged $75M in a Series C

Africa-focused Fido is raising $30M

Formance raises $3M for payments

TD open sources equity resources (NYSE: TD)

Third Coast picking Treasury Prime

Permission.io appoints ex-FB head

Trading on rates with DeFi platform

OppFi has upped its credit facilities (NYSE: OPFI)

👉 Interesting Reads: