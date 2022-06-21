Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 22, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Equiti announces +80 new cryptos
- TT has joined FIA Tech’s Databank
- FTX has acquired Embed Clearing
- Huobi secures new global licenses
- Douugh announcing a beta launch
- Instinet added investment platform
- Deutsche Börse to add crypto feed (OTC: DBOEY)
- LedgerEdge deployed on OpenFin
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Aveni bagged a new funding round
- Uniswap has acquired NFT startup
- Better.com loses three more execs
- Truist opens innovation tech center (NYSE: TFC)
- Sproutt intros SmartLife for Agents
- Cleo adds $80M funds for new bot
- Nubank hunts M&A LatAm bargain (NYSE: NU)
- Portman has merged w/Compliancy
- Credit Karma Money adds rewards
- Nuula added lending tool to its app
- Pagaya to complete SPAC merger
- Castler bags $1M in funding round
- Enfuce is buckling up w/Konsentus
- Beyond Capital leads XENO’s seed
- Visa teams w/LatAm fintech players (NYSE: V)
- Recognise taps Deutsche Bank vet
- Revolut launches app in new areas
- ChainUp, Bedrock start partnership
- RBC joins open innovation network (NYSE: RY)
- PXP Financial, DaoPay teaming up
- FinBox raises $15M to expand B2B
- FBN Bank live with Planixs module
- RecognID entered Global KYC mkt
- Openly bagged $75M in a Series C
- Africa-focused Fido is raising $30M
- Formance raises $3M for payments
- TD open sources equity resources (NYSE: TD)
- Third Coast picking Treasury Prime
- Permission.io appoints ex-FB head
- Trading on rates with DeFi platform
- OppFi has upped its credit facilities (NYSE: OPFI)
👉 Interesting Reads:
