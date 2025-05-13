CyberArk Stock Slips Despite Strong Q1 Growth In Subscriptions And Raised 2025 Outlook

CyberArk Software CYBR reported fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday. Quarterly revenue increased 43% year over year to $317.60 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $305.23 million.

The cybersecurity company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.98, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.79.

Also Read: CyberArk Stock Poised To Surge Nearly 22%, Says BofA: ‘Metrics Show Continued Execution On All Fronts’

The stock price fell after the report.

Segments: Revenues from Subscriptions expanded 60% year over year (Y/Y) to $250.6 million. Maintenance and professional services were $67.0 million versus $65.3 million Y/Y.

Key Performance Indicators: Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 50% Y/Y to $1.22 billion. The subscription portion of ARR was $1.03 billion, implying a 65% Y/Y growth.

The Maintenance portion of ARR was $188 million, down by 1.1% Y/Y. Recurring revenue grew 45% Y/Y to $298.2 million.

CyberArk held $776.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

Outlook: CyberArk expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of $312.0 million—$318.0 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $305.23 million.

It projected an adjusted EPS of $0.74-$0.81 versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.79.

CyberArk expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.313 billion—$1.323 billion (prior $1.308 billion—$1.318 billion) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.320 billion. The company expects an adjusted EPS outlook of $3.73-$3.85 (prior $3.55-$3.70) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $3.66.

It reiterated an ARR of $1.410 billion—$1.420 billion as of December 31, 2025, up 21%.

Price Action: CYBR stock is down 3.44% at $355.01 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock