CyberArk Stock Slips Despite Strong Q1 Growth In Subscriptions And Raised 2025 Outlook

Zinger Key Points
- CyberArk Q1 revenue surged 43% to $317.6M; EPS beat at $0.98 driven by 60% growth in subscription revenue.
- ARR hit $1.22B, up 50% Y/Y; 2025 outlook raised, but stock dipped despite strong recurring revenue momentum.
- Get Matt Maley’s top trade setups for a tariff-driven market, live this Wednesday at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
CyberArk Software CYBR reported fiscal first-quarter results on Tuesday. Quarterly revenue increased 43% year over year to $317.60 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $305.23 million.
The cybersecurity company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.98, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.79.
Also Read: CyberArk Stock Poised To Surge Nearly 22%, Says BofA: ‘Metrics Show Continued Execution On All Fronts’
The stock price fell after the report.
Segments: Revenues from Subscriptions expanded 60% year over year (Y/Y) to $250.6 million. Maintenance and professional services were $67.0 million versus $65.3 million Y/Y.
Key Performance Indicators: Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 50% Y/Y to $1.22 billion. The subscription portion of ARR was $1.03 billion, implying a 65% Y/Y growth.
The Maintenance portion of ARR was $188 million, down by 1.1% Y/Y. Recurring revenue grew 45% Y/Y to $298.2 million.
CyberArk held $776.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.
Outlook: CyberArk expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of $312.0 million—$318.0 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $305.23 million.
It projected an adjusted EPS of $0.74-$0.81 versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.79.
CyberArk expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.313 billion—$1.323 billion (prior $1.308 billion—$1.318 billion) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.320 billion. The company expects an adjusted EPS outlook of $3.73-$3.85 (prior $3.55-$3.70) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $3.66.
It reiterated an ARR of $1.410 billion—$1.420 billion as of December 31, 2025, up 21%.
Price Action: CYBR stock is down 3.44% at $355.01 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.
Read Next:
- Salesforce Sales Cloud, AI Integration, And Cloud Upsells Drive Analyst Confidence In Long-Term Growth
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.