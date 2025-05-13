Nasdaq Jumps Over 4% Following US-China Tariff Truce: Investor Sentiment Improves As Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones index jumping more than 1,100 points during the session. The U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day truce by slashing triple-digit tariffs effective May 14. The Trump administration also agreed to hold more formal trade talks with Beijing after mounting signs of economic pressure on businesses and consumers.

However, major indices on the US closed lower last week, with the S&P 500 falling about 0.5% and the Nasdaq down around 0.3%. The Dow also declined almost 0.2% in the week.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Shares of Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY jumped 251% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

On the economic data front, the U.S. government recorded a $258 billion budget surplus in April, up 23% year-over-year.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks recording biggest gains on Friday. However, utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 1,161 points to 42,410.10 on Monday. The S&P 500 surged 3.26% to 5,844.19, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.35% at 18,708.34 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Under Armour, Inc. UAA, CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR and JD.com, Inc. JD today.

At a current reading of 66.1, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 63.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

