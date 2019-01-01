|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Capita (OTCPK: CTAGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Capita.
There is no analysis for Capita
The stock price for Capita (OTCPK: CTAGY) is $1.66 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:07:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2012.
Capita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Capita.
Capita is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.