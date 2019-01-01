QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: IT Services
Capita is a provider of customer management, administration, and professional support services in the business process management market. The range of services includes business process management, business transformation services, corporate and administration services, customer management, debt solutions, digital software solutions, financial services, human resources and recruitment services, information technology, legal services, property and infrastructure, and travel and events services. The company offers its services to the public as well as the private sector, primarily in the United Kingdom.

Capita Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capita (CTAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capita (OTCPK: CTAGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capita's (CTAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capita.

Q

What is the target price for Capita (CTAGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capita

Q

Current Stock Price for Capita (CTAGY)?

A

The stock price for Capita (OTCPK: CTAGY) is $1.66 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:07:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capita (CTAGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2012.

Q

When is Capita (OTCPK:CTAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Capita does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capita (CTAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capita.

Q

What sector and industry does Capita (CTAGY) operate in?

A

Capita is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.