Top 2 Consumer Stocks That Could Sink Your Portfolio In Q2

As of June 3, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG

On June 3, Signet Jewelers posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We delivered positive same store sales growth each month of the quarter, and into May, by bolstering our offerings at key price points and continuing the evolution of our assortment. Our three largest brands – Kay, Zales, and Jared – all saw sequential comp sales improvement from the fourth quarter on higher margins, highlighting the impact of our outsized focus on our larger brands,” said J.K. Symancyk, Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock jumped around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $112.06.

RSI Value: 73.2

73.2 SIG Price Action: Shares of Signet gained 0.4% to close at $66.81 on Monday.

Shares of Signet gained 0.4% to close at $66.81 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 14.34 Momentum score with Value at 87.25.

Cricut Inc CRCT

On May 6, Cricut reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “We are pleased with the increase in paid subscribers in Q1 up 6% year-over-year, the continuation of positive International sales growth up 8% year-over-year and strong profitability,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut. The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $7.17.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 CRCT Price Action: Shares of Cricut rose 4.5% to close at $6.33 on Monday.

Don't miss out on the full BZ Edge Rankings—compare all the key stocks now.

Read This More:

Photo via Shutterstock