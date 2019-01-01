QQQ
Callon Petroleum Company engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas. Activities are primarily conducted in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Callon relies heavily on the latest horizontal production techniques to extract hydrocarbon products from its assets, with crude oil accounting for over half of production. Historically, a handful of marketing and trading companies have accounted for the majority of the sales for Callon's oil and gas production. Assets are acquired through the drilling of emerging zones on existing acreage but also by acquiring additional locations through leasehold purchases, leasing programs, joint ventures, and asset swaps.

Callon Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Callon Petroleum (CPE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Callon Petroleum's (CPE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Callon Petroleum (CPE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting CPE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.14% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Callon Petroleum (CPE)?

A

The stock price for Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) is $52.879 last updated Today at 3:53:11 PM.

Q

Does Callon Petroleum (CPE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callon Petroleum.

Q

When is Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reporting earnings?

A

Callon Petroleum’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Callon Petroleum (CPE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Callon Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Callon Petroleum (CPE) operate in?

A

Callon Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.