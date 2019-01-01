Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's properties consist of the Gold Rock group which covers Gold Rock, North Star and Star mineral properties, Alberts Lake group comprising of Alberts Lake, Lew, Amulet, Mike, Mur, and Hanna. Its properties also include Otter Lake or Twin Lakes and Pikoo. In addition, its other claims involve Mystic and Payuk, Smelter property, and Hanson Lake property, Kississing or Kiss property, Lucille Lake property, and Burn property.