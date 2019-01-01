QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc is primarily focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. The company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets. It owns assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. Its assets include Grand Isle Gathering System, MoGas Pipeline System, and Omega Pipeline. The majority of the revenue is generated from the lease received.

CorEnergy Infr Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CorEnergy Infr Trust's (CORR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR) stock?

A

The latest price target for CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) was reported by DA Davidson on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting CORR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 180.24% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR)?

A

The stock price for CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) is $3.39 last updated Today at 3:54:46 PM.

Q

Does CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) reporting earnings?

A

CorEnergy Infr Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CorEnergy Infr Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does CorEnergy Infr Trust (CORR) operate in?

A

CorEnergy Infr Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.