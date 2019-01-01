Codan Ltd develops electronics solutions for government, corporate, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and consumer markets across the globe. It operates through the following business segments: The communications segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of communications equipment. The Metal detection segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of metal detection equipment; The tracking solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, maintenance and support of a range of electronic products. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Metal detection segment.