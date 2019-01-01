|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Codan (OTCPK: CODAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Codan.
There is no analysis for Codan
The stock price for Codan (OTCPK: CODAF) is $7.43 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Codan.
Codan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Codan.
Codan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.