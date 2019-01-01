QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.21/2.89%
52 Wk
7.43 - 8.16
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
49.45
Open
-
P/E
18.94
Shares
180.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Codan Ltd develops electronics solutions for government, corporate, non-governmental organizations (NGO) and consumer markets across the globe. It operates through the following business segments: The communications segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of communications equipment. The Metal detection segment includes the design, development, manufacture and marketing of metal detection equipment; The tracking solutions segment includes the design, manufacture, maintenance and support of a range of electronic products. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Metal detection segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Codan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codan (CODAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codan (OTCPK: CODAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codan's (CODAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Codan.

Q

What is the target price for Codan (CODAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Codan

Q

Current Stock Price for Codan (CODAF)?

A

The stock price for Codan (OTCPK: CODAF) is $7.43 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codan (CODAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codan.

Q

When is Codan (OTCPK:CODAF) reporting earnings?

A

Codan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Codan (CODAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codan.

Q

What sector and industry does Codan (CODAF) operate in?

A

Codan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.