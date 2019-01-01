QQQ
Range
15.5 - 15.5
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.26 - 15.85
Mkt Cap
45.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.5
P/E
14.49
EPS
-0.03
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Cincinnati Bancorp Inc provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Hamilton County, Ohio and surrounding areas. It provides mortgage banking services. Its business consists of taking deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in one to four family residential real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and construction and land loans.

Cincinnati Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cincinnati Bancorp's (CNNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB)?

A

The stock price for Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) is $15.5 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cincinnati Bancorp.

Q

When is Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) reporting earnings?

A

Cincinnati Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cincinnati Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Cincinnati Bancorp (CNNB) operate in?

A

Cincinnati Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.