Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
71.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.4
EPS
0.07
Shares
182.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CI Games SA is engaged in developing, producing, publishing, and distributing computer games. The company offers various games including Sniper Ghost Warrior, Alien Fear, Dogfight 1942, Farm Frenzy and Enemy Front among others.

CI Games Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CI Games (CIGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CI Games (OTCGM: CIGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CI Games's (CIGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CI Games.

Q

What is the target price for CI Games (CIGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CI Games

Q

Current Stock Price for CI Games (CIGMF)?

A

The stock price for CI Games (OTCGM: CIGMF) is $0.3918 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 15:00:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CI Games (CIGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CI Games.

Q

When is CI Games (OTCGM:CIGMF) reporting earnings?

A

CI Games does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CI Games (CIGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CI Games.

Q

What sector and industry does CI Games (CIGMF) operate in?

A

CI Games is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.