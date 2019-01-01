QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cicero Inc provides desktop activity intelligence and improvement software that helps organizations isolate issues and automates employee tasks in the contact center and back office. It provides a combination of application and process integration, automation and desktop analytics capabilities, technical support, training and consulting services. Geographically, it operates in the United States, and Europe. The company generates revenue from three categories: software, maintenance, and services; out of which a vast majority is earned from Software within the United States.

Cicero Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cicero (CICN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cicero (OTCEM: CICN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cicero's (CICN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cicero.

Q

What is the target price for Cicero (CICN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cicero

Q

Current Stock Price for Cicero (CICN)?

A

The stock price for Cicero (OTCEM: CICN) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:56:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cicero (CICN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cicero.

Q

When is Cicero (OTCEM:CICN) reporting earnings?

A

Cicero does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cicero (CICN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cicero.

Q

What sector and industry does Cicero (CICN) operate in?

A

Cicero is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.