Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/91.7K
Div / Yield
0.05/6.70%
52 Wk
0.65 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
187.5B
Payout Ratio
27.82
Open
-
P/E
4.07
EPS
0.32
Shares
250B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Construction Bank is headquartered in Beijing. The bank went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2005 and listed shares in mainland China in 2007. Central Huijin Investment, China's sovereign wealth fund manager is the largest shareholder with a 57% share. Fullerton Financial Holdings (a subsidiary of Temasek) is the company's second- largest shareholder with a 5.8% stake. CCB strives to provide customers with comprehensive financial services. Corporate banking, retail banking and wholesale banking business segments accounted for 19%, 57% and 24% of profit before tax respectively, in the first half of 2021.

China Construction Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Construction Bank (CICHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Construction Bank (OTCPK: CICHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Construction Bank's (CICHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Construction Bank.

Q

What is the target price for China Construction Bank (CICHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Construction Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for China Construction Bank (CICHF)?

A

The stock price for China Construction Bank (OTCPK: CICHF) is $0.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:32:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Construction Bank (CICHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Construction Bank.

Q

When is China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Construction Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Construction Bank (CICHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Construction Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does China Construction Bank (CICHF) operate in?

A

China Construction Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.