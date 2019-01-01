QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
CIBL Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing broadband and voice communications services. It also offers billing and collection services to telecommunication services. The company has discontinued all of its operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CIBL Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIBL (CIBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIBL (OTCPK: CIBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIBL's (CIBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIBL.

Q

What is the target price for CIBL (CIBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIBL

Q

Current Stock Price for CIBL (CIBY)?

A

The stock price for CIBL (OTCPK: CIBY) is $1825 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:34:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIBL (CIBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2011.

Q

When is CIBL (OTCPK:CIBY) reporting earnings?

A

CIBL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIBL (CIBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIBL.

Q

What sector and industry does CIBL (CIBY) operate in?

A

CIBL is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.