There is no Press for this Ticker
Community Investors Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, and retirement planning.

Community Investors Ban Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Investors Ban (CIBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Investors Ban (OTCPK: CIBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Investors Ban's (CIBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Investors Ban.

Q

What is the target price for Community Investors Ban (CIBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Investors Ban

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Investors Ban (CIBN)?

A

The stock price for Community Investors Ban (OTCPK: CIBN) is $18 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Investors Ban (CIBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Community Investors Ban (OTCPK:CIBN) reporting earnings?

A

Community Investors Ban does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Investors Ban (CIBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Investors Ban.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Investors Ban (CIBN) operate in?

A

Community Investors Ban is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.