China Tower Corp Ltd is a telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider. The business of the company include tower business which include macro cell and small cell business, DAS business which provide indoor distributed antenna systems, maintenance services and power services, and trans sector site application and information business which provide site resource services and site based information services. The company generates majority of revenue from tower business.

China Tower Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Tower Corp (CHWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Tower Corp (OTCPK: CHWRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Tower Corp's (CHWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Tower Corp.

Q

What is the target price for China Tower Corp (CHWRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Tower Corp (OTCPK: CHWRF) was reported by Bernstein on September 3, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHWRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Tower Corp (CHWRF)?

A

The stock price for China Tower Corp (OTCPK: CHWRF) is $0.1205 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Tower Corp (CHWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Tower Corp.

Q

When is China Tower Corp (OTCPK:CHWRF) reporting earnings?

A

China Tower Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Tower Corp (CHWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Tower Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does China Tower Corp (CHWRF) operate in?

A

China Tower Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.