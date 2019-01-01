QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.45 - 6.63
Mkt Cap
164.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Charah Solutions Inc is a national service provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. It offers a suite of remediation and compliance services, byproduct sales and marketing, fossil services and environmental risk transfer services. It also designs and implements solutions for complex environmental projects such as coal ash pond closures and facilitate coal ash recycling through byproduct sales and other beneficial use services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Charah Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charah Solns (CHRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charah Solns's (CHRA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Charah Solns (CHRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting CHRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Charah Solns (CHRA)?

A

The stock price for Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) is $4.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charah Solns (CHRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charah Solns.

Q

When is Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) reporting earnings?

A

Charah Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Charah Solns (CHRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charah Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Charah Solns (CHRA) operate in?

A

Charah Solns is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.