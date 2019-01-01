|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Charah Solns’s space includes: Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting CHRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Charah Solns (NYSE: CHRA) is $4.93 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Charah Solns.
Charah Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Charah Solns.
Charah Solns is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.