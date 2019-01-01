QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
721M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
18.1B
Outstanding
China Youzan Ltd is an investment holding company. The firm operates in five segments: General trading, Third-party payment services, Onecomm, Merchant services, and others. The business activity of the organization generally functions through one geographical region, which is China and it derives the majority of its revenue from the merchant services segment, which engages in the provision of a variety of SaaS products and comprehensive services in China.

China Youzan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Youzan (CHNVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Youzan (OTCPK: CHNVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Youzan's (CHNVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Youzan.

Q

What is the target price for China Youzan (CHNVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Youzan

Q

Current Stock Price for China Youzan (CHNVF)?

A

The stock price for China Youzan (OTCPK: CHNVF) is $0.0399 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Youzan (CHNVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Youzan.

Q

When is China Youzan (OTCPK:CHNVF) reporting earnings?

A

China Youzan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Youzan (CHNVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Youzan.

Q

What sector and industry does China Youzan (CHNVF) operate in?

A

China Youzan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.