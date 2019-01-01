China LNG Group Ltd is engaged in development of new energy businesses, which include investment, construction and operation of liquefied natural gas infrastructure, and financial leasing services. The company's LNG business mainly focuses on the regions with high demand for clean energy such as Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Pearl River Delta regions. China LNG Group's segments include financial provision through finance leasing services for LNG vehicles, vessels, and equipment, provision of LNG in the downstream market, provision of commercial vehicle platform services, trading of securities, properties investment, and financial services through provision of money lending business. The company derives the majority of its income from the trading of securities.