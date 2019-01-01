QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
ClassWorx Inc provides an internet-based, global network-directory that will connect instructors, both independent and those affiliated within organizations, with students and attendees globally. Its services include Stripe, Scheduling, Promoting, Advertising, and Sharing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ClassWorx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ClassWorx (CHNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ClassWorx (OTCPK: CHNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ClassWorx's (CHNO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ClassWorx.

Q

What is the target price for ClassWorx (CHNO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ClassWorx

Q

Current Stock Price for ClassWorx (CHNO)?

A

The stock price for ClassWorx (OTCPK: CHNO) is $0.11945 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:11:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ClassWorx (CHNO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ClassWorx.

Q

When is ClassWorx (OTCPK:CHNO) reporting earnings?

A

ClassWorx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ClassWorx (CHNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ClassWorx.

Q

What sector and industry does ClassWorx (CHNO) operate in?

A

ClassWorx is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.