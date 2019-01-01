QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.83
Shares
27M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd operates domestic direct-operated eating and drinking establishment Kazdo (Ramen Specialty Store), Five Line (Ramen Dining), RAMEN EXPRESS (Food Court Business Style), Nashimatei (Ramen Specialty Store) and Rugen Shiro Shiro.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (OTCPK: CHMOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chikaranomoto Holdings Co's (CHMOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF)?

A

The stock price for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (OTCPK: CHMOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co.

Q

When is Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (OTCPK:CHMOF) reporting earnings?

A

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chikaranomoto Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Chikaranomoto Holdings Co (CHMOF) operate in?

A

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.