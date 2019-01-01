ñol

Charter Hall Long WALE
(OTC:CHLWF)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.74 - 3.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 723M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Charter Hall Long WALE (OTC:CHLWF), Dividends

Charter Hall Long WALE issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Charter Hall Long WALE generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Charter Hall Long WALE Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q
What date did I need to own Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q
How much per share is the next Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Charter Hall Long WALE (OTC:CHLWF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Long WALE.

