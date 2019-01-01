QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.74 - 3.74
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
718.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australia based real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the principal activity of property investment. It owns and operates commercial properties in Australia including office buildings, supermarket-anchored retail centers, and industrial assets on behalf of institutional wholesale and retail investors. The company earns revenue through the property rental income as an interest income, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the property rental income.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Charter Hall Long WALE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charter Hall Long WALE (OTC: CHLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charter Hall Long WALE's (CHLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q

What is the target price for Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charter Hall Long WALE

Q

Current Stock Price for Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF)?

A

The stock price for Charter Hall Long WALE (OTC: CHLWF) is $3.74 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 14:35:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q

When is Charter Hall Long WALE (OTC:CHLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Charter Hall Long WALE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charter Hall Long WALE.

Q

What sector and industry does Charter Hall Long WALE (CHLWF) operate in?

A

Charter Hall Long WALE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.