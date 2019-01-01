CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD. Stock (OTC:CHKHF) Earnings Dates and Earning Calls

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD. using advanced sorting and filters.
When is CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD. (OTCPK:CHKHF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD. (OTCPK:CHKHF)?
There are no earnings for CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD.
What were CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD.’s (OTCPK:CHKHF) revenues?
There are no earnings for CHI KAN HLDGS LTD by CHI KAN HLDGS LTD.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.