Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Chesapeake Energy Corp is a US-based exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. Geographically, the company focuses its exploration, development, acquisition, and production efforts in the operating areas of Marcellus, Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville, Northwestern Louisiana (Gulf Coast); Eagle Ford, South Texas; Powder River Basin, Stacked pay in Wyoming; and Brazos Valley - Southeast Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chesapeake Energy's (CHKAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chesapeake Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chesapeake Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ)?

A

The stock price for Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKAQ) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chesapeake Energy.

Q

When is Chesapeake Energy (OTC:CHKAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Chesapeake Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ) operate in?

A

Chesapeake Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTC.