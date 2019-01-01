Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$3.090
Quarterly Revenue
$935M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$656M
Earnings History
Chesapeake Energy Questions & Answers
When is Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) reporting earnings?
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were Chesapeake Energy’s (NASDAQ:CHK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which missed the estimate of $2.3B.
