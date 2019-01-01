ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CSPC Pharma Gr
(OTCPK:CHJTF)
0.9255
00
At close: May 26
1.2511
0.3256[35.18%]
After Hours: 6:40AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.93 - 1.59
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 57.9K
Mkt Cap11B
P/E13.23
50d Avg. Price1.06
Div / Yield0.02/2.49%
Payout Ratio29.93
EPS-
Total Float-

CSPC Pharma Gr (OTC:CHJTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CSPC Pharma Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CSPC Pharma Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CSPC Pharma Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is CSPC Pharma Gr (OTCPK:CHJTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CSPC Pharma Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CSPC Pharma Gr (OTCPK:CHJTF)?
A

There are no earnings for CSPC Pharma Gr

Q
What were CSPC Pharma Gr’s (OTCPK:CHJTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CSPC Pharma Gr

