Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/445.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.70%
52 Wk
1.01 - 1.59
Mkt Cap
15.4B
Payout Ratio
21.63
Open
-
P/E
16.56
Shares
11.9B
Outstanding
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, or CSPC, is one of the largest drug manufacturers in China. The company has a diversified portfolio of generic drugs, bulk drugs, and drugs with improved formulations. Its R&D pipeline is primarily focused on cardio-cerebrovascular diseases, digestion and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and anti-infectives.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK: CHJTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CSPC Pharmaceutical Group's (CHJTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

What is the target price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF)?

A

The stock price for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK: CHJTF) is $1.29 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:38:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

When is CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (OTCPK:CHJTF) reporting earnings?

A

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CHJTF) operate in?

A

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.