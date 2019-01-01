ñol

Chugai Pharmaceutical
(OTCPK:CHGCY)
13.56
-0.01[-0.07%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low13.47 - 13.66
52 Week High/Low13.42 - 21.3
Open / Close13.54 / 13.56
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.74.9K / 148.1K
Mkt Cap44.6B
P/E14.65
50d Avg. Price15.49
Div / Yield0.33/2.40%
Payout Ratio31.26
EPS40.07
Total Float-

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC:CHGCY), Dividends

Chugai Pharmaceutical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Chugai Pharmaceutical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Chugai Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Q
What date did I need to own Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY). The last dividend payout was on April 12, 2012 and was $0.41

Q
How much per share is the next Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on April 12, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCY)?
A

The most current yield for Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 12, 2012

