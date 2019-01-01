QQQ
Cochlear is the leading cochlear implant device manufacturer with around 60% global market share. Developed markets contribute 80% of group revenue where cochlear implants are the standard of care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. The company also actively targets the growing cohort of seniors in developed markets. Tender-oriented emerging markets contribute the remaining 20% of group revenue. Main products include cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing aids, or BAHA, and associated sound processors. In fiscal 2020, 49% of revenue came from the Americas, 35% from EMEA, and 16% from the Asia-Pacific segment.

Cochlear Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cochlear (CHEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cochlear (OTCPK: CHEOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cochlear's (CHEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cochlear.

Q

What is the target price for Cochlear (CHEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cochlear

Q

Current Stock Price for Cochlear (CHEOF)?

A

The stock price for Cochlear (OTCPK: CHEOF) is $153.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:29:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cochlear (CHEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cochlear.

Q

When is Cochlear (OTCPK:CHEOF) reporting earnings?

A

Cochlear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cochlear (CHEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cochlear.

Q

What sector and industry does Cochlear (CHEOF) operate in?

A

Cochlear is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.