Cochlear is the leading cochlear implant device manufacturer with around 60% global market share. Developed markets contribute 80% of group revenue where cochlear implants are the standard of care for children with severe to profound hearing loss. The company also actively targets the growing cohort of seniors in developed markets. Tender-oriented emerging markets contribute the remaining 20% of group revenue. Main products include cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing aids, or BAHA, and associated sound processors. In fiscal 2020, 49% of revenue came from the Americas, 35% from EMEA, and 16% from the Asia-Pacific segment.