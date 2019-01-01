Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Check-Cap
The latest price target for Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting CHEK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 681.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Check-Cap maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Check-Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Check-Cap was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Check-Cap (CHEK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.00. The current price Check-Cap (CHEK) is trading at is $0.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
