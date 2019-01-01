ñol

Ev Dynamics (Holdings)
(OTCPK:CHDHF)
0.008
00
At close: May 12
0.0116
0.0036[45.00%]
After Hours: 6:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 9B
Vol / Avg.- / 521.2K
Mkt Cap72.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (OTC:CHDHF), Dividends

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ev Dynamics (Holdings) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q
What date did I need to own Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q
How much per share is the next Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (OTCPK:CHDHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

