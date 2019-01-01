QQQ
Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is organized into three reportable segments - Development of Electric Vehicles, Mining, and, Metal and Minerals Trading. The company generates maximum revenue from the Electric Vehicles segment. Its geographical segments include the People's Republic of China including Hong Kong and Overseas.

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (OTCPK: CHDHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ev Dynamics (Holdings)'s (CHDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q

What is the target price for Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ev Dynamics (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF)?

A

The stock price for Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (OTCPK: CHDHF) is $0.018 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:11:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q

When is Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (OTCPK:CHDHF) reporting earnings?

A

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ev Dynamics (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does Ev Dynamics (Holdings) (CHDHF) operate in?

A

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.