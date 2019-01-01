ñol

China Chemical
(OTCEM:CHCC)
0.0001
00
At close: Dec 22

China Chemical (OTC:CHCC), Dividends

China Chemical issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Chemical generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

24367.8%

Annual Dividend

$2.12

Last Dividend

Oct 15, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Chemical Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Chemical (CHCC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Chemical. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on October 31, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own China Chemical (CHCC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Chemical (CHCC). The last dividend payout was on October 31, 2018 and was $0.53

Q
How much per share is the next China Chemical (CHCC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Chemical (CHCC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.53 on October 31, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Chemical (OTCEM:CHCC)?
A

China Chemical has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Chemical (CHCC) was $0.53 and was paid out next on October 31, 2018.

